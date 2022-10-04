Doont Buy Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week (DBUY)

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Doont Buy has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doont Buy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doont Buy has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Doont Buy

Doont Buy’s launch date was August 10th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 coins. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doont Buy is www.doontbuy.org/#.

Doont Buy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DBUY Token is an Algorithmic supply-elastic cryptocurrency based on Ethereum (ERC-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doont Buy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doont Buy using one of the exchanges listed above.

