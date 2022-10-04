Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,715 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $77,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.