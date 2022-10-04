Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 10.4% in September

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Doma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,452. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,977,090 shares in the company, valued at $38,861,442.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 499,762 shares of company stock worth $356,296 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Doma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Doma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

