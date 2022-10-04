Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $239.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

