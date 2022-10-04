DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Stock Performance

Shares of DKSHF opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.