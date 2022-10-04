DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DKSH Stock Performance
Shares of DKSHF opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. DKSH has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03.
DKSH Company Profile
