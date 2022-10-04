Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,190 shares during the quarter. Douglas Elliman makes up approximately 0.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Douglas Elliman worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOUG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Douglas Elliman

In other Douglas Elliman news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.55 per share, for a total transaction of 45,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,026,423 shares in the company, valued at 4,670,224.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $133,795 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.4 %

DOUG traded up 0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,916. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.97 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.62.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.