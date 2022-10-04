Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,492. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.