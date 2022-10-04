Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up about 1.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMERCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMERCO by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AMERCO by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in AMERCO by 1,047.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.71. 1,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.67. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $447.92 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.91.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

