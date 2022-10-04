Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

