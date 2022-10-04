Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $127.49. Approximately 3,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 598,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.76.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,307,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

