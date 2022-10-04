Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.81. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $96.08 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

