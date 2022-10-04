Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Digihost Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Shares of DGHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,733. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.28. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.