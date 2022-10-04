Digible Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $314,771.11 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Digible has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digible has a market cap of $314,771.11 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digible coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

