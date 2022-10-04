DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.81. 3,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 594,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,343,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

