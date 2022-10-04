Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lessened by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

