dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and $158,680.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO was first traded on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

