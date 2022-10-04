Dfyn Network Trading Down 28.7% This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $205,973.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 193,578,192 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

