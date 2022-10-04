Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $115.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPG. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPG opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.83.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

