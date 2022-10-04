Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price to €62.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 92,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,695. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

