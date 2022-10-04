Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target to GBX 144

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Mail from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Stock Up 10.5 %

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

About Royal Mail

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 13.91%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.