Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $73.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.35.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

