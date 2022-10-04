Deri Protocol (DERI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.97 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $16.97 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 472,137,680 coins. Deri Protocol’s official website is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

