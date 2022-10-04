DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 544,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 183,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 41,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

