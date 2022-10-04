Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.62 and last traded at $88.91. 2,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 649,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.