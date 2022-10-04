Delta (DELTA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.94 Million

Delta (DELTA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Delta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00004749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Delta has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delta has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

Delta Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Delta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.