DekBox 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,040.00 (DEK)

DekBox (DEK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, DekBox has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. DekBox has a total market capitalization of $134,235.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DekBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.85 or 0.01608330 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DekBox Profile

DEK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official website is www.dekbox.finance.

Buying and Selling DekBox

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DekBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DekBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

