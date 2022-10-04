Dego Finance Trading Down 5.8% This Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00008615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $4.60 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dego Finance Coin Profile
Dego Finance launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 10,148,340 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance/home.
