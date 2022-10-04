DefiCliq (CLIQ) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. DefiCliq has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DefiCliq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DefiCliq

DefiCliq’s launch date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DefiCliq is www.deficliq.com. The official message board for DefiCliq is deficliq.medium.com.

DefiCliq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the exchanges listed above.

