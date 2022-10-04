Decentr Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Decentr has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentr has a market capitalization of $13.15 million and approximately $136,945.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentr alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Decentr Coin Profile

Decentr’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,870,323 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentr’s official website is decentr.net.

Decentr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a new currency. Companies have been selling users' stolen data for over a decade now – raw user data that actually belongs to them. Decentr returns the control – and value – of users' data to them, the user.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.