Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 10,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,822. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,296,718 shares in the company, valued at $21,888,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares in the company, valued at $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,430 shares of company stock worth $25,345,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,041,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 455,603 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

