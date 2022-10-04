David Kirk Buys 250,000 Shares of KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) insider David Kirk acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$261,750.00 ($183,041.96).

KMD Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get KMD Brands alerts:

KMD Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Ozmosis, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company operates in Outdoor and Surf segments.

Receive News & Ratings for KMD Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMD Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.