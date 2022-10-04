David Kirk Buys 250,000 Shares of KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) insider David Kirk acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$261,750.00 ($183,041.96).
KMD Brands Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
KMD Brands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for KMD Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMD Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.