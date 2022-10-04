DAO Maker Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.48 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $414.46 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 280,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars.

