Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. 227,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,437. Danaos has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $250.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Danaos will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

