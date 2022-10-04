Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302,475 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $125,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.52. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.