Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 7,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,125,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,759 shares of company stock worth $6,012,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 464,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

