CyberMiles Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $19,643.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io/en-us.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

