CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.57.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $149.03 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.27.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.