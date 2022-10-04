Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Holdings Increased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607,450 shares during the period. Custom Truck One Source makes up about 6.3% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Custom Truck One Source worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 621,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 110,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,592,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

