CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.06

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 212,674 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.