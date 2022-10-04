CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.08. 67,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,770,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,146.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,635,720 shares of company stock valued at $46,801,558. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

