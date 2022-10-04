Crypto.com Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO. CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.org Chain is Now Live Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | Kakao | YouTube | LinkedIn “

