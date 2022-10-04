Critical Analysis: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 1.27 -$8.90 million ($0.13) -90.00

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -1.20% 10.61% 7.70%

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.35, indicating that its share price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capstone Technologies Group and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

