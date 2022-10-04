Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

