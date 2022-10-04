Credit Suisse Group Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $352.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $361.00 to $352.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PH. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.25.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 4.1 %

PH opened at $252.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.75 and its 200-day moving average is $270.12. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 277,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.