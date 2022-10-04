Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

