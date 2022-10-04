Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

