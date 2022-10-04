Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 601 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

