Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

