Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

Costamare has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Costamare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costamare to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. 804,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,898. Costamare has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.90 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

