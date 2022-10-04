Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 2,019,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,095. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

